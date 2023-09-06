Obi decided to go to court in order to justify the money he collected during campaign–Apapa Group

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has made strong allegations against the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, regarding his decision to go to the tribunal to challenge the presidential election results.

According to a report in Vanguard paper, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa faction, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi, accused Peter Obi of seeking to justify all the money he collected during the presidential campaign by going to the tribunal. Arabambi claimed that the money collected by Peter Obi was corruptly siphoned. He also expressed disappointment that Peter Obi failed to convince the tribunal of alleged rigging in certain polling units.

In his words; “Peter Obi decided to go to the tribunal to justify all the money he collected during the campaign, all that money was corruptly syphoned. Its unfortunate that Obi failed to convince the Tribunal those polling units where he was rigged out.”

Arabambi further criticized Peter Obi’s legal team, suggesting that they did not provide proper advice before pursuing the tribunal case. He accused Peter Obi of not engaging the necessary polling unit agents to secure the votes of the Labour Party. It’s worth noting that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had delivered its judgment on the petitions filed by the Labour Party and Peter Obi challenging the election victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

KINGSIFY (

)