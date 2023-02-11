Obi-Datti Lagos Rally: Reactions As Lagos Political Thugs Attack Labour Party Supporters In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have attacked some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the standard bearer concludes his campaign with a rally in Lagos State on Saturday.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed some individuals with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars purportedly deployed to transport supporters for the various events to be held by the party.

That’s is the sign of victory i was expecting that from day one after the clash of seun kuti with psquare i no say their evil way will surface i have many Yorubas really ready to vote for peter obi nothing is stopping that man not to win it is his time.

Lagos state is the political stronghold of the APC presidential hopeful and will advise that members of all other political parties campaigning therein should be wary of their activities lest they are targeted violently.

Sentiments, tribalism, favouritism, ethnicity and religion will never save us, rather votes for competence and character. My happiness is that we are disunited and divided by parties, thoughts, words and actions but strongly united in sufferings, struggles, hustles, hardships, hungers, etc. Most Nigerians might not have the opportunity to travel outside this country, we will all be there and see the resultant effects of our decisions soon!!!

