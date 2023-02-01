Obi/Datti campaign suffers setback as members of PCC, NorthEast support group defect to PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential election in Nigeria is quickly approaching and the political landscape is shifting. In a surprising turn of events, some members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and NorthEast support groups have defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The spokesperson of the party’s PCC and NorthEast, Muhammad Pantami, announced the decision and stated that the leaders of the LP have left the support groups and the PCC feeling worthless. According to Pantami, they have not been included in campaign rallies in the NorthEast states, which include Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, and Borno.

He also alleges that there is a lack of power sharing within the party, where not all members are able to influence decisions and the Northern block is not involved in decision making. These actions and inactions by the party’s leaders have caused a divide between leaders and followers and may reduce the chances of success for the LP in the upcoming election.

Pantami and the leaders, stakeholders, and members of about 4 million registered voters in the six NorthEast states have made the difficult decision to resign from the LP and defect to the PDP.

The defection of these members may signal a shift in political alignments in the NorthEast and impact the outcome of the presidential election.

