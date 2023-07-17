Obi Cubana: He Said He Doesn’t Visit Govs But He Had To Visit Due To Our Pedigree- Abia Gov

The new Abia state governor, Alex Otti has heaped praises on business Tycoon Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana

The governor, on Sunday, received Obi Cubana and his brother Ike Iyiegbu at his residence in the Nvosi, Isialangwa , Abia state

Photos emanating online from the visit have been shared online and are currently generating lots of comments

Otti, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said Obi Cubana stated that he doesn’t visit governors but he had to visit him based on the pedigree

He said Obi Cubana said that the positive things that the state has been doing has made many people want to come back to invest in the state

He said he promised to set up a business in Aba so as to get several people in the state employed

Kindly checkout some of the pictures from the meeting below

What are your thoughts on this

Bodeblogs (

)