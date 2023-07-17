Obi Cubana: He Said He Doesn’t Visit Govs But He Had To Visit Due To Our Pedigree- Abia Gov
The new Abia state governor, Alex Otti has heaped praises on business Tycoon Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana
The governor, on Sunday, received Obi Cubana and his brother Ike Iyiegbu at his residence in the Nvosi, Isialangwa , Abia state
Photos emanating online from the visit have been shared online and are currently generating lots of comments
Otti, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said Obi Cubana stated that he doesn’t visit governors but he had to visit him based on the pedigree
He said Obi Cubana said that the positive things that the state has been doing has made many people want to come back to invest in the state
He said he promised to set up a business in Aba so as to get several people in the state employed
Kindly checkout some of the pictures from the meeting below
What are your thoughts on this
Bodeblogs (
)