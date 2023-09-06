Obi Could Not Specify The Number Of Votes And The Margin Of Lead Affected By Overvoting – Tribunal

According to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the most recent general election, was unable to quantify the amount of votes allegedly impacted by overvoting.

This was said by Justice Haruna Tsammani in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s continuing ruling.

Remember that, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, defeated other top candidates to win the top political position in the nation, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now being contested at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Nigerians are now anticipating the court’s decision after the justices have heard all of the petitions. The decision in this case is anticipated to be made today (Wednesday).

According to the Daily Post paper, Justice Haruna Tsammani said that Obi was unable to “specify the number of votes and the margin of lead affected by overvoting” during the court proceedings and that as a result, “the petitioners failed to establish the allegations of corrupt practises.”

“Obi failed to present any serious proof to verify his charges of “suppression of votes, improper calculation of results, manipulation of results, and inflation of results,” the author said.

