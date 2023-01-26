Obi could not even buy car for his own son, he Didn’t empower him, how do you think He’ll help you – Adams Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adams Oshiomole, the former national leader of the APC, spoke to the people of Edo state regarding the 2023 presidential election in a video that was recently shared to his verified Facebook page.

In his statements, Adams Oshiomole urged the audience to support a strong candidate in the upcoming presidential election in order to strengthen the struggle of the people.

Oshiomole stated, “Peter Obi could not enable his own son to purchase a car, how do you believe he can enable you?,” Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party was the subject of Adams Oshiomole’s query. When he admitted that he did not purposely buy his kid a car and disclosed that he only wears one watch. I learned he used non-issues in his campaign.

In addition, Oshiomole stated, “You would believe me if I also said that the khaki I’m wearing is the only one I own, even though I actually have the identical pair in ten different colours. I can decide to constantly change it to convey the illusion that I have just one.”

Last but not least, the former governor stated that, “Nigerian youth, be at alert because Peter Obi is only acting. Our great country Nigeria doesn’t need a merchant; they need a producer or a manufacturer.”

