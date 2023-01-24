This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi condemns attacks by hoodlums in Katsina.

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has reacted to the reported attack on his convoy by some unidentified hoodlums in Katsina State on Monday.

While reacting, Peter Obi made it known that the manner the said attacks happened made him to suspect that the attackers may have been sponsored by desperate polititicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up, but are now shocked.

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate made this disclosure in a statement that was signed by the Media Head of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), the Sun Newspaper reported.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his team were attacked by by hoodlums with heavy stones on their way to the Airport, causing substantial damage to their vehicle.

In addition, he used the opportunity to thank the good people of Katsina who came out to support his campaign team. He also called on security agencies to investigate this matter so as to forestall future occurrences.

The security agencies must rise up by making sure that those who carried out this evil act are arrested and punished accordingly.

