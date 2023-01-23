This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Can’t Win In The North, Because The Issues In The Region Is Different From The South – Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed his opinion regarding the likelihood of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, gathering a significant number of votes in the strongholds of the northern region.

Osita Chidoka, a politician hailing from Anambra state, made the observation that the former governor of his state would not be able to win the support of the state’s young people in the upcoming election. According to Chidoka, this is due to the fact that the challenges confronted in the southern region are quite dissimilar to those encountered in the central region.

The former minister who held this view provided the illustration of the EndSars movement in the year 2020. In it, he made the observation that the young people in the northern region were unmoved or worried about the fight because they already had their own problem to deal with. He said that this was an example of his view.

As he continued to speak, he disclosed that, in comparison to the south, the north has an extremely high number of young people; this information has the potential to play a significant part in the elections of 2023.

In his words… “I don’t think Peter Obi can sway the votes from the Northern youths, because, you see, the issues before the youths in the south and the issues before the youths in the north are different, so, when we were talking about EndSars, nobody in the north moved because it was not a problem for them”

One would not be mistaken in pointing out that accumulating the votes of individuals in the northern region, particularly the votes of the younger generations, will be extremely significant to anyone who will emerge successful in the presidential elections that will take place in February.

Content created and supplied by: Mayor96 (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Win #North #Issues #Region #South #Osita #ChidokaObi Can’t Win In The North, Because The Issues In The Region Is Different From The South – Osita Chidoka Publish on 2023-01-23 09:24:14