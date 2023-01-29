NEWS

Obi Can’t Win Because Has Failed To Cross The Threshold Of A Vital Part Of Our Constitution – Musawa

The deputy spokesperson, APC presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa was recently interviewed on Arise News by Summer Sambo and she was asked series of questions as she defended her candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the interview, she stated that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi cannot win the coming election because he has failed to cross the threshold of a vital part of our Nigerian constitution.

According to her, Peter Obi has to cross the threshold of section 134 of our constitution to win and unfortunately, he cannot do that. However, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has successfully crossed this threshold and the only candidate who will be a contender for him at the ballot will be the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. She went further to say that those who believe that Obi can win are going to be shocked after the election.

She said, “Obi can’t win because he has failed to cross the threshold of a vital part of our constitution. I don’t see him as a strong contender for Tinubu. I see Atiku as the only contender at the ballot.

“His supporters should get ready to be shocked after the election”.

