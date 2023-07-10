Obi Arrived From Overseas This Weekend & For Any Media House To Publish Such calls To Question-Tanko

The media team of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted to a report stating that Peter obi said he will become the president of Nigeria in 2027

The report has been flying around the media space since it emerged

It was stated that the former governor of Anambra state was being interviewed when he said that he will become the president in 2027

According to Peter obi’s aide, Yinusa Tanko, the labour party presidential aspirant never said anything of such. In a post that he made on his Twitter page on Monday, he said that peter obi just arrived from a trip in oversees this weekend

He said that for any reputable media organization to publish such a fallacy and a complete fabrication, calls to Question the kind of journalism some Nigerians are practicing

“Obi arrived from an oversees trip this weekend and for any reputable media organization to publish such a fallacy and a complete fabrication calls to Question the kind of Journalism some Nigerians are practicing”

