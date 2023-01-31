Obi Allowed Anambra People Suffer And Hid Their Own Money From Them – Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has described the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, as a “stingy” man who allowed the people of Anambra to suffer when he was governor of the state so that he could save money. This was contained in his prepared speech which he did not read wholesale at the APC rally which took place in Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

In the report which was made by Premium Times, Tinubu said that the duty of the government is to use the resources at its disposal for the benefit of the masses. He said this in reference to Peter Obi’s popular claim of how he saved money when he was Anambra State governor.

He said – “One man wants to sell all of Nigeria’s public assets and its future, so that only he and his tight club of conspirators can enjoy the meat of the land. While Mr Stingy wants to do for the nation what he did to Anambra. He (Obi) let the people suffer while he kept and hid their own money from them and their basic needs. He refused to save people so that he could save money.”

Speaking about what he would do for Akwa Ibom State if he wins the forthcoming election, he that although Akwa Ibom is an oil-producing state, he would bring more resources into the state by diversifying its economy into agriculture, and tapping into the opportunities that abound in the area of tourism in the state.

