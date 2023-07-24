Obi agreed to meet with the Apapa faction before the melodrama that occurred at the tribunal- Yunusa

The Chief spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Tanko Yunusa has revealed they made attempts to reconcile with the Lamidi Apapa-led faction.

Yunusa who spoke on Nigerian info fm said prior to the melodrama that occurred where the Apapa faction stormed the presidential election tribunal, he was part a team that met with some members of the faction to resolve the crisis in the party. He added that the national chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure also set up a team to meet with the Apapa faction before the event that took place at the presidential election tribunal.

Speaking on the programme, he said, the chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure set up a team of very erudite leaders led by Mr Ibadin. There was a former IG, police officers, army officers who have been experts is reconciliation. In fact they had a meeting with everyone of them including Anslem and Arambambi.

And then, it may also interest you to know that that particular meeting that took place, there was an agreement that our presidential candidate agreed to meet with them to hear their grievances and deal with it internally and then they went again and do that particular melodrama that you saw at the court of appeal.”

