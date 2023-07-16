Obi Accuses APC Government Of Neglecting Teachers And Giving National Awards To Treasury Looters

Former Anambra Governor, and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has come out to accuse the APC-led Federal Government of neglecting Nigerian teachers while rewarding those who have looted the country into economic poverty.

A report by The PUNCH indicates that Obi, on Saturday, July 15, was delivering a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of Pacesetters Academy in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when he tackled the ruling party for playing politics rather than to prioritize quality education and teachers’ welfare for the sake of development and progress in the country.

To buttress his point, the Labour Party flag bearer revealed that a teacher at a school in Ogun State, Akeem Badaru recently won the highly-coveted Cambridge Best Teacher Award but was not celebrated by the Nigerian Government, despite the fact that he had beaten nearly a hundred other countries to the prestigious prize.

He said; “If I had my way, education will have the highest budget and teachers will be celebrated. They are the ones moulding the children.

Akeem Badaru, a teacher from St Michaels School in Ogun State won Cambridge’s Best Teacher Award, beating 99 other countries. Many Nigerians did not know. But we are busy giving national awards to those whole stole the country dry.”

SOURCE: The PUNCH (TWITTER).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)