Obaze:Int’l Report Reveals That Significant % Of The Results Uploaded On IRev Were Unreadable

Even though the 2023 General elections have concluded, discussions about the election’s outcome and process continue among Nigerians. The recently published report by the European Union observers has sparked numerous conversations in relation to the elections.

Adding to the discourse, the NDI\IRI, two international organizations, have jointly released a report on the 2023 general elections conducted across the country.

One section of the report, shared by Oseloka H Obaze on his official Twitter page, highlights the international body’s claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) utilized an alternative portal to store the results of the presidential election before posting them to IREV.

Furthermore, the international body stated that a significant proportion of the results uploaded to IREV were illegible or unreadable.

Oseloka H Obaze specifically mentioned that the quoted statements can be found on page 9 of the joint report.

His post below:

