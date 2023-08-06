Obaze:INEC Didn’t follow compliance when they made it known that power will be ceded to non winner

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, the Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, has expressed his concerns regarding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s handling of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He pointed out that INEC did not adhere to principles of substantial compliance when they announced that power would be handed over to a candidate who did not win the election. In a tweet on Sunday morning, Mr. Obaze also criticized INEC for not following the alleged myths of credible elections during the previous election.

Following the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and other opposition party members have accused the INEC chairman and the electoral body of rigging the election in favor of the ruling APC and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Obaze wrote: “Readings of the Day: @inecnigeria did not follow cleverly divised myths of credible elections and substantial compliance when they made it known to us that power will be ceded to a non winner of the 2023 presidential election.”

Presently, the main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have taken the matter to court, seeking to have the election nullified and requesting a new election to be conducted. Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the court’s verdict and hope for a fair and transparent judgment that will allow the country to move forward.

The situation has sparked a lot of public interest and discussions about the integrity of the electoral process and the need for transparent and credible elections in Nigeria’s democratic system. The outcome of the court case will undoubtedly have significant implications for the country’s political landscape and the faith of the citizens in the electoral system. As the legal proceedings unfold, Nigerians are keenly observing the developments and the potential impact on the nation’s political future.

