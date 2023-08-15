Obaze Reacts As Govt Allegedly Ordered Removal Of ‘All Eye On The Judiciary’ Billboards Nationwide

A Chieftain of the Labour Party and former Governorship candidate in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze has reacted after the All Progressives Congress-led government reportedly ordered the removal of the “All Eye On The Judiciary” billboards nationwide.

The All Eye On The Judiciary, ‘AEOTJ’ billboards are being erected in some locations in the country as Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Labour Party Chieftain, Oseloka Obaze said; “First, APC government breached constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression by ordering the removal of the “AEOTJ” billboards nationwide; & then, they sacked the Advertising Standard Panel for its approval of the billboards.

He added; “Do we have a Democracy or pretending to have one?”

