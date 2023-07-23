Obaseki’s govt has been disaster; Edo yearning for change: APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday dismissed the performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki, describing it as a disaster.

“It is a mirage that Obaseki has any performance to point to. Instead, it is a disaster,” the state secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, said in an interview.

Mr Okah said the state’s last performance was during former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, adding, “No other performance since then.”

He added, “Everybody knows, the whole world knows. Edo is yearning for a change, and that change will come very soon.”

Meanwhile, Mr Okah said the party will coast to victory if the 2023 local government election in the state is free, fair and credible.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has fixed September 2 for the local government election in the state.

Mr Okah said the party was well prepared and looked forward to a free and fair election, where people could come and vote.

“We are preparing very well and we are here seeking one, free and fair election; two, people will be allowed to come and vote and three, results will be declared as appropriate,” he said.

The APC scribe said he was not doubting the capacity and integrity of the state electoral body, considering the calibre of the members.

The secretary, who disagreed that the election would judge the 2024 gubernatorial election in the state, however, maintained that the expectation of every Edo citizen is changing for good and APC is the right party.

He blamed the party’s poor performance in the last presidential election on what he described as ‘Buhari and Emefiele factors.’

He said with the strategies of President Bola Tinubu in the last two months, every Nigerian had realised that a true democrat is at the helm of affairs.

(NAN)