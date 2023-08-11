Obaseki, Shaibu rift is nothing more than the senatorial zone that should produce the next Government- Olu Martins

A political analyst and rights activist, Olu Martins has said that the rift between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu is nothing more than the senatorial district that should produce the Governor in 2024. Martins who claimed Shaibu is nursing an ambition to run for Governor said Obaseki wants another senatorial district to produce the next Governor because Edo North, the senatorial district of the deputy Governor has produced two deputy Governors and one Governor since 1999.

He said, “I think that’s where the Governor has a challenge. He has calculated that there are three senatorial districts. You have the Binis in Edo South where the Governor is from, you have the Esans in Edo Central and you have the Edo North. Between 1999 and 2023 as we speak now, Edo North where the current deputy Governor is from has had deputy Governors and a Governor between them. They have had Oghiadome, 1999-2007 under Chief Lucky Igbinedion. Then Senator Adams Oshiomhole was Governor from Edo North for another 8 years. And then the man who is now deputising to the present Governor is also from Edo North.

And the Governor is thinking that for fairness and equity let it go to another senatorial district. And I can tell you that it’s nothing more than that. There isn’t a problem anywhere.

The deputy Governor just got wind, perhaps by body language that my senatorial district may not be (favoured) by this man.”

