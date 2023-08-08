Obaseki Reveals That Shaibu Tried To Make The Son Of An APC Leader A Local Government Chairman

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed that he has no intention of kick-starting the process of having his Deputy, Shaibu, removed from office through impeachment.

According to Godwin Obaseki, Shaibu started the narrative of attempts being made to impeach him from office as part of the process of moving from PDP to APC.

According to Vanguard paper, Obaseki went on to disclose that the issues he is having with Shaibu started when Shaibu tried to impose a local government chairman of his choice on a local government in Edo State but the people rejected it because his choice was the son of an APC leader.

Obaseki noted that when the people of Akoko-Edo and Owan came to him with the rejection of the choice Shaibu had made, he supported the people of Edo against Shaibu. Obaseki disclosed that because of this development, Shaibu started negotiating with members of the APC in Abuja.

According to Godwin Obaseki, Shaibu is also trying to join APC because he sensed that PDP will not give him the ticket to run for governor under the party in 2024.

