Obaseki Reveals That It Is Not Yet Time For Obi To Become The President Of Nigeria.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to what political observers have predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s checkered democratic history, Godwin Obaseki who is famously known as the incumbent Governor of Edo state has recently shared his opinion regarding the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi whom he referred to as his friend.

However, he stated the reason why it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to become the president of Nigeria, despite being a ‘good man’.

While he was speaking to crowd of supporters during PDP rally, he urged them not to make mistake to vote for Peter Obi. He also said Peter Obi is his friend and that he even spoke with him few days ago, adding that Obi is a good man. He said despite all that, it wasn’t yet time for Obi to be president.

In addition, Obaseki who is also known as a prominent Chieftain of the PDP further ended his speech with a pidgin language saying, “make sure we no make mistake oo. Make we no make mistake. The other candidate of Labour na my friend, I even speak with am day before yesterday. Na good man him time never reach. I tell am, I say him time never reach. Him no get the experience wey we need at this time. State and federal is different. The experience you need to govern state is different from the experience you need to govern Nigeria. Na good man but him time never reach.”

What are your thoughts about Obaseki’s statement? Do you agree that it’s not yet time for Peter Obi to become the president of Nigeria? Feel free to share with friends and pen down your opinions in the comment section.

Victormiles2005 (

)