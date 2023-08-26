Obaseki Reveals That He Wanted To Construct Federal Roads In Edo But FG Stopped Him From Doing So

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has claimed that the federal government of Nigeria has been claiming that the bad federal roads in Edo State are already under contract and cannot be constructed by the Edo State government.

Godwin Obaseki disclosed that the Auchi road in Edo State was so bad that some contractors could not go to site and as such, he decided to repair the road but the federal government said no. Godwin Obaseki stated that the federal government said that the Auchi road Isa federal road which is already under contract.

Godwin Obaseki further revealed that he decided to fix the Benin-Sapele road, the federal government refused to let him because the road is a federal road and the federal government also claimed that the road is also under contract.

Godwin Obaseki said that the people of Edo State are in a very difficult situation as a result of bad roads and he cannot do anything because the federal government has refused to let him.

