NEWS

Obaseki Reveals That He Wanted To Construct Federal Roads In Edo But FG Stopped Him From Doing So

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has claimed that the federal government of Nigeria has been claiming that the bad federal roads in Edo State are already under contract and cannot be constructed by the Edo State government.

Godwin Obaseki disclosed that the Auchi road in Edo State was so bad that some contractors could not go to site and as such, he decided to repair the road but the federal government said no. Godwin Obaseki stated that the federal government said that the Auchi road Isa federal road which is already under contract.

Godwin Obaseki further revealed that he decided to fix the Benin-Sapele road, the federal government refused to let him because the road is a federal road and the federal government also claimed that the road is also under contract.

Godwin Obaseki said that the people of Edo State are in a very difficult situation as a result of bad roads and he cannot do anything because the federal government has refused to let him.

Watch From The 2:20 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Apapa &Few Others Are Being Sponsored, Their Assignment Is To Ensure That No Progress Is Achieved-LP

51 mins ago

Reactions As Alex Otti, Sanwo-Olu & Soludo Smile As They Greet One Another In Viral Photo

1 hour ago

Ronaldo Forms a Formidable Partnership With Mane As Both Combine To Score Five Past Al Fateh

1 hour ago

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Friday’s Game In England

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button