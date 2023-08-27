NEWS

Obaseki reveals how he wanted to construct federal road in Edo State, but was restricted by the FG

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has raised concerns about the condition of federal roads within the state. He revealed that despite the poor state of some of these roads, the federal government has claimed that they are already under contract and cannot be worked on by the Edo State government.

Obaseki cited examples, such as the Auchi road and the Benin-Sapele road, which were in dire need of repair. He explained that contractors were unable to commence work due to the road conditions. However, when he attempted to address the situation, the federal government intervened, stating that these roads were already under contract.

He expressed his frustration that even though the roads were in poor condition and causing difficulties for the people of Edo State, he was unable to take action because the federal government had taken charge of these projects. Governor Obaseki’s remarks highlight the challenges faced by state governments when it comes to addressing infrastructure issues on federal roads within their jurisdictions. In this case, his efforts to repair the roads were met with federal government claims of existing contracts, leaving the state in a difficult situation.

Video 2:20

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Ladies Experience High Urge For Intimacy During Ovulation

5 mins ago

Does Having Intimacy During a Woman’s Period Cause Infections?

14 mins ago

Risky Practices During Intimacy And Health Issues They Can Cause

24 mins ago

How To Confidently Rock A Short Gown As A Married Woman For Any Event

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button