Obaseki Reveals How He Discovered His Deputy worked against Him

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed the process through which he unearthed his deputy, Philip Shaibu’s, disloyal actions.

According to the Daily Trust, Obaseki recounted that Shaibu’s intense ambition to replace him ahead of the 2024 Edo governorship election became evident. Speaking at a meeting with state stakeholders, the governor detailed how Shaibu attempted to secure his position.

He recounted, “While boasting in Abuja, Shaibu claimed connections within the national assembly and professed allegiance to the president, indicating they would support him. He implied that if he couldn’t secure the PDP ticket, he had a backup plan. Despite my silence, I believed we were on the same page.”

The turning point was a revealing incident during the House of Assembly elections. He continued, “On the day of the election for assembly officers, Shaibu returned from Abuja and promptly contacted an APC leader.

He proposed a collaboration where his five loyal PDP members and seven APC members would elect the next speaker. This act conflicted with our collective objectives. Why would the deputy governor pursue an alternative speakership candidate against my wishes? Was our partnership genuine?”

Obaseki mused, “This marked the realization of our problem—the deputy governor’s excessive zeal to usurp power, even to the extent of undermining his governor. How can someone claim loyalty while plotting such a betrayal?”

Meanwhile, Shaibu dismissed speculations about his potential shift to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the discord with Obaseki. The deputy governor, responding to rumors of an upcoming reception by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, dismissed them as fabrications.

In a statement from his chief press secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, Shaibu labeled these rumors as attempts by troublemakers to destabilize Edo State.

“Mischief makers are determined to disrupt our dear Edo State. They continue to spin lies, suggesting Shaibu’s imminent return to the APC. These claims hold no truth.

Can the NWC of a party receive a defector? I implore those behind these divisive tactics to prioritize the Edo project and its people over their selfish motives,” the statement concluded.

NigeriaNow (

)