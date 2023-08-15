Obaseki Once Rejected PDP Governorship Ticket After It Was Offered To Him In 2am Meeting – Don Pedro

Don Pedro Obaseki, a PDP chieftain in Edo state has come out to reveal that Godwin Obaseki was ready to turn down the opportunity to be Governor of Edo state when he was given the ticket without Philip Shaibu as his deputy.

According to Don Pedro who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, the PDP decided to give Obaseki the ticket, provided they picked a deputy for him but he turned down the ticket, insisting that Shaibu must be his running mate.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“It was at a 2am meeting in Dokpesi’s basement, where it was decided that the governorship ticket will be given to Obaseki but he must let the PDP pick a deputy for him as was done with Ortom and Tambuwa. Then he was in the APC. And there and then, Obaseki told us to go with our ticket if Philip is not with him. At that time, I was now beginning to wonder the level of commitment they both have for one another. The governor then did not sacrifice him on the political alter so as to foster his political ambition.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 12:00

