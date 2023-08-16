Obaseki Once Rejected PDP Governorship Ticket After It Was Offered To Him In 2am Meeting – Don Pedro Obaseki

A PDP leader in Edo state, known only as “Don Pedro Obaseki,” has come out to say that Godwin Obaseki was prepared to reject the nomination for governor if Philip Shaibu wasn’t included on the ticket with him.

Obaseki reportedly turned down the PDP’s offer of the ticket because he insisted that Shaibu be his running mate, as stated by Don Pedro in an interview broadcast this morning on Arise TV.

In his own words, as heard this morning on Arise TV…

The decision to award Obaseki the governorship ticket was made at a 2 a.m. meeting in Dokpesi’s basement; in exchange, Obaseki agreed to let the PDP choose his running mate, as had been the case with Ortom and Tambuwa. After that, he entered the armoured personnel carrier. Obaseki advised us right then and then to use the ticket and leave without Philip. I started to have doubts about their devotion to one another at that point. So, the governor didn’t offer him up on the political altar to advance his own career.

Watch the full interview here. Start from 12:00

Adigunlisky (

)