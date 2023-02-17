Obaseki Is Angry Because Where People See Me And Hug Me, They Lay Curses On Him -Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has reacted as his successor, Obaseki orders for his arrest over his alleged involvement in the riots and destruction of banks in Edo State. Recall that there have been several reports of riots in Benin City which led to the destruction of several commercial banks and loss of lives, the governor of Edo State, Obaseki ordered for the arrest of Oshiomhole as he accuses him of having a hand in the riots that have led to several destructions in the state.

Reacting to Obaseki’s allegations, Oshiomhole denied having a hand in the violence filled riots. He stated that while it may be legal to protest, he’s against the idea of riots. He said this as he arrived Edo State on Thursday while stating that he came to know his crime for ‘performing better’ than Obaseki. He further asserted that Obaseki was angry because the people loves him better.

Hear him;

“I have gone beyond going to organize riots, protests are legitmate. Riots? No!.. So when they accuse me of these things that’s why I said I should come today, because I want to come today to see what crime I’ve committed for doing better than my successor. I know he’s angry that where people hug me when they see me, people are cursing him and calling him all kinds of name which I don’t want to call him.”

WATCH VIDEO

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Obaseki #Angry #People #Hug #Lay #Curses #OshiomholeObaseki Is Angry Because Where People See Me And Hug Me, They Lay Curses On Him -Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-17 03:35:16