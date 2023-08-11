Obaseki: How I Discovered My Deputy Was Working Against Me

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has narrated how he found out that his deputy, Philip Shaibu, was “working against him”.

According to Obaseki, Shaibu has become so desperate to succeed him, ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2024.

Daily trust report that, He spoke at a gathering with stakeholders in the state.

“He (Shaibu) went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections there, that he has contacts in the national assembly, that they are all currently allied with the president, and that they will look after him,” the governor claimed. that he is prepared should he not be able to secure a PDP ticket.I said I believed we were together while remaining silent. But what struck me—and I’ve never mentioned this to anyone—was that we were about to elect officials after I had proclaimed the house of assembly.

“He had been in Abuja and had returned that day. I am the state’s top security official. I obtain the data I require.

I must, however, maintain my composure and make appropriate use of the material.My deputy called the APC leader and informed him that he has five supporters and that he would like the seven APC members to collaborate with his five PDP members to elect the next speaker of the house of assemblies during the elections the following day.

“In my opinion, that was not in the best interests of everyone. Why, if not in accordance with the governor’s wishes, would the deputy governor seek out another speakership candidate? Are we collaborating?

“I became aware of an issue at that point. that the deputy governor has grown so desperate to succeed his governor that he would do everything to accomplish so, including staging a coup. How can you claim to be loyal while planning to act in such a way?

Lukundu (

)