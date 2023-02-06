Obaseki Holds Closed-Door Meeting With CBN Officials, Backs New Naira Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A closed-door meeting has held on Monday between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and senior executives of banks in the state, Vanguard has learnt.

The gathering of people was a part of efforts to solve the problem of the financial crisis wracking the entire nation.

This platform is aware that the governor told pressmen during the meeting at the Government House in Benin City that he doesn’t object to the federal government’s cashless policy; rather, he is only concerned about the difficulties his constituents are having in accessing cash.

Obaseki asked the federal government to make the cashless policy’ adoption simple even if he supports it.

He stated, “Today, I asked senior management of the State’s banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria to meet with the administration as we are concerned about the pain and suffering of the Edo people as a result of their inability to obtain cash through the State’s banking system.

“After careful consideration, we have reached the conclusion that it is best for our banking system to support the policy of making Nigeria’s economy paperless. The Federal Government’s plan to transform the country’s economy into a cashless one is not opposed by the Edo State Government.

“However, I implore the Federal Government to carry this out as painlessly and seamlessly as possible and to enhance communication to lessen public apprehension.”

While promising that the cash constraint would soon end, the governor also advised the residents of his state to make payments using alternative methods such as transfers or the usage of USSD codes.

“We will expose identities of POS operators in the State,” he continued. They are there to aid you with payment through transfer in addition to paying you in cash.

The residence identity card that enables you to make payments has been introduced by the Edo State Government. Working closely with the CBN, we will begin the complete rollout to assist inhabitants of Edo by the beginning of the next week.

“Unlike before, when we kept a lot of cash, we must convey to the populace that they do not need to travel around with cash. There are ways to spend money without having a lot of it on hand. An economy without currency is emerging. It occurs in other nations for acquiring PMS, transportation, and other commodities and services. Instead than accepting monetary payments, we should demand alternate forms of payment instead.

“We will travel around the State and observe what is happening with the CBN and Bankers Committee. We will establish a phone line to the public so that we can hear about their problems and respond accordingly until things return to normal. There is no need to cause conflict since Edo is a peaceful country and we must work together to find a solution. Nigeria is our nation, and we are obligated to safeguard and defend it. The Abuja CBN Director of Risk Management, Dr. Blaise Ijebor, was quoted by Vanguard as saying, “We want to push a cashless-like atmosphere in Nigeria because it’s beneficial to us. Since we are aware that some ATMs are not paying, I urge you to use alternative methods whenever you can. Within a day or two, we’ll try our best to ensure that everyone who needs cash can get it from an ATM.

Ijebor stated that the EFCC and ICPC are members of the CBN’s monitoring team that is scouring the state for those plotting to artificially devalue the naira. He continued, “We will identify these groups and deal with such to stabilize the situation. I want the people of Edo to remain calm because the issue will soon be solved.

