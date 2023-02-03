Obaseki Has Not Constructed Any Major Road In Edo State Since I Handed Over To Him – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress and the former governor of Edo state, has criticized Godwin Obaseki for breaking his commitment to the residents of Edo state. Obaseki has not built any significant roads since he took office as governor, according to Oshiomhole, who claimed this during his campaign in Okpekpe.

In 2015, when Obaseki and his deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, were canvassing for votes, Oshiomhole allegedly drove them across Edo state. He made it clear that the majority of the things they had promised the people of Edo had not yet been carried out. He added that the Obaseki administration will learn a valuable lesson from the Edo state election in 2023.

We are modifying the system because not everyone will recall what happened yesterday, he said. I built this community’s road all the way to the point where it came to an end, if you were to take a look at it from that angle. Since I turned over control to Obaseki, no significant roads have been built in the state of Edo. When I brought Obaseki here to run for office, he made a commitment to build a road from where I stopped, but nothing has been done since.

Follow the link to watch the video:

modulus123 (

)