Obaseki Has No Right To Order My Arrest, Says Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, rejected Godwin Obaseki’s demand that he be jailed, asserting that his successor lacked the legal right to make such a demand.

Obaseki, who had been elected in 2016 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his first term, was forced to join the People’s Democratic Party, where he successfully fought for reelection in 2020, as a result of years of hostility between the two political adversaries.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) controversial naira swap policy and the ensuing scarcity of new currency sparked violent protests in the state on Wednesday. In response, the state government accused Oshiomhole of organizing the demonstrations.

Speaking to journalists in Edo State on Friday, Oshiomhole claimed that his reaction to the accusation was amusement.

Obaseki isn’t aware that he lacks the power to order an arrest to begin with. Because of this, some people are unwilling to believe what critics of the state police like Obaseki have to say.

I would be surprised if the police have now gone to the point of obeying commands from a politician who is going through a confidence crisis and the public is rising up against him.

 

 

 

