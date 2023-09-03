Obaseki and Shaibu war will benefit Labour Party or APC – Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who once represented Kaduna Central, has offered his perspective on the ongoing dispute between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu. This dispute has garnered significant attention in recent times due to allegations of a plot to impeach Shaibu and an embarrassing incident involving the deputy governor and his media aide at a recent event in the state.

Shehu Sani took to his Twitter page on Saturday, September 2, to characterize the conflict between these two political figures as nothing short of a ” war. ” This choice of words underscores the intensity and acrimony of the situation.

Sani, a seasoned politician with a wealth of experience, also predicted potential political ramifications arising from this discord. He suggested that either the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) could stand to gain from the ongoing political battle when the next gubernatorial election takes place.

The Edo State political landscape has been in a state of flux, with shifting allegiances and power struggles. Governor Godwin Obaseki, who initially won the governorship election under the APC banner, later defected to the People’ s Democratic Party (PDP). This move, and the subsequent fallout with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has added further complexity to the state’ s political dynamics.

It’ s worth noting that the implications of this rift extend beyond just the personal feud between Obaseki and Shaibu. Political developments in Edo State have the potential to influence the broader Nigerian political landscape. Shehu Sani’ s observation underscores the significance of this ongoing conflict and its potential impact on the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has also given the green light for the relocation of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’ s office from the Government House in Benin, the state capital, to a new location, according to report by LEADERSHIP NEWS.

This newly designated office space, previously occupied by the Edo State Public Procurement Office, can be found at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, in close proximity to the Government House.

Upon visiting the premises, it was evident that renovation work was underway on both the building and its surroundings. However, it’ s worth noting that work on the security post had not yet commenced.

SocietyDaily (

)