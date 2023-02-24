This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo’s Post About Peter Obi That Is Generating Lots Of Comments Few Hours To Election

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo has re-endorsed the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi for the post of the president

In the latest post shared on the official page of the ex-president, he wrote the name of the former governor of Anambra state, and marked it, giving his supporters the go-ahead to vote for him

It is no longer news that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, recently endorsed Peter obi a few weeks ago through a press statement that he released to the general public

Several reactions trailed his public endorsement of the labor party presidential aspirant as some members of the opposition parties tackled him for making such a decision

However, since he endorsed Peter Obi, he has been speaking greatly of him and has done a similar thing less than 24 hours before the presidential election

In a post that he shared on his page, he wrote ” Peter Obi “

Since the post surfaced online, there have several reactions from social media users

