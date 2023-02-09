This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Won The 1999 & 2003 Elections Mainly Because Of The Backing From The North – MoAllahyid

The Arewa elders under the aegis of Arewa New Agenda have knocked the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, for saying that the north is only deceiving the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and won’t vote for him in the forthcoming election. It should be noted that Tinubu has been witnessing large turnouts in his campaigns in the northern region.

While responding to Adebanjo’s comment during a press conference in Abuja, the convener and leader of the ANA, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyid, said, “We wish to state that probably because of his age, as an elder statesman, his memory has started to fail him; when has he become a spokesman for the North?”

“For his information, the North has never failed to keep to its promise; when the North makes a covenant, the North keeps to it.” Chief Obasanjo became the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party and won the 1999 and 2003 presidential elections mainly because of the backing he received from the North.”

“In the APC presidential primaries of 2022, Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored 1,271 votes, more than half of the total votes cast in the convention to win the primaries. The majority of these votes came from the North; the same North that Pa Ayo said would not support Tinubu, making him (Tinubu) the presidential candidate.” The North is the strongest ally of Asiwaju in the contest for the 2023 primaries in the same manner that the South West was an ally for the victory of the APC in the last two election cycles.

Further speaking, MoAllahyid stated that Adebanjo isn’t a northerner and no one sent him to make such an utterance. He noted that Afenifere’s leader’s statement is only a personal vendetta against the personality of Tinubu.

Source: Punch.

