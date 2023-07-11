Obasanjo was the only president to give appointments to people from Southern Kaduna -Bishop Kukah

In a recent speech, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, praised former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo for his efforts in appointing individuals from Southern Kaduna. The bishop delivered his speech at a special event commemorating the 60th call to bar anniversary of renowned legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola. The event, held in the capital of Ekiti State, Ado Ekiti, was covered by Channels Television.

During his passionate keynote address, Bishop Kukah highlighted the tendency of Nigerian leaders to neglect certain regions of the country. He commended Obasanjo for being the exception to this trend by actively appointing representatives from Southern Kaduna into significant positions. The bishop stressed the importance of equal treatment and development across all regions of Nigeria, advocating for fair attention at the federal level.

Drawing on his personal perspective as someone from Southern Kaduna, Bishop Kukah lamented the historical neglect that the region has faced from previous leaders. However, he expressed gratitude for the proactive efforts made by Obasanjo, who appointed three service chiefs from Southern Kaduna. This move exemplified a commitment to inclusivity and equal representation.

Bishop Kukah’s speech served as a reminder for current leaders to address regional imbalances and work towards a more unified and equitable Nigeria. It emphasized the importance of recognizing and rectifying historical neglect, ultimately fostering a stronger and more inclusive nation.

source: Channels Television

