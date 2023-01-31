This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo wanted to roast Atiku, I rescued him — Tinubu

Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC, laid a claim yesterday, that he ‘rescued’ Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the claws of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu, while at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, yesterday, said he rescued Atiku from Obasanjo, “who wanted to roast him like goat meat.”

The APC flag bearer noted at the party’s presidential rally held at Uyo, that the PDP are “just about stomach infrastructure” with no mandate.

“They don’t have a mandate,” Tinubu said, and that he made Atiku a Senate President. He further stated that when the latter faced Obasanjo, buhari and Jonathan, he failed in all and failed in “all his subjects.”

For the case with Obasanjo, Tinubu alluded to when Atiku fell out with Obasanjo, that the latter was given the platform of the then Action Congress (AC), to contest the 2007 presidency.

The APC candidate has been under strict scrutiny by Nigerians for his alleged poor health condition since he made his intention to contest for the presidency public.

