Obasanjo Understands Me Better And His Vote Is Golden; I’ll Go To Him Again To Get It—Adebayo Adewole

During an interview with Arise News, the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, stated that he has gone to visit Olusegun Obasanjo, pointing out that the former president understands him better and that he’s going to visit him again to ensure that he gets his vote.

He described Obasanjo’s vote as golden and revealed that he advised him on so many things, especially the issue of debt. He also revealed that Obasanjo prayed for him and blessed his political ambition.

According to him, “he can only vote for one person, and he was of the view that I’ll make a good president and that my platform is okay.” There were some gaps he identified in my messaging, and he thought that I should pay attention to the issue of debt because of what he believes that I’m going to do, and I also expressed my ideas about the debt.

“We disagreed on some issues, even relating to his past activities in handling the debt issues.” And he understood me better and prayed for me. He also said if I should win, he would be there to assist me because all he wants is to have the country on its toes working so I don’t have a problem. And I will keep talking to him because I believe that he understands me better, and with more time, he would understand me, and as I’m talking to you”

Speaking further, he said, “I’m happy about the outcome, and we would go back there again.” I want to make sure I get his vote. I’ve tagged his vote a “golden vote,” and I think I’m going to get it.

