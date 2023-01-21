“Obasanjo Told Me That I Will Make A Good President, He Spoke To Me Like A Father” – SDP Aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, spoke about his meeting with Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, during his interview on Arise .

The SDP Aspirant said, “when I told Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo about my intention, he responded to me like a father. He told me that I will make a good president.”

Speaking further, Prince Adewole Adebayo said, “during my discussion with him, we disagreed on many issues but later got them ironed out. He told me to pay attention to the issue of debt and prayed for me. He said if I win, he will be there to assist.”

Lastly, Prince Adewole Adebayo said, “I know the race I am going for. My party members know that people make their decisions based on things happening around them or sometimes they do so through the societal norm. This time around, we are bringing a difference.”

Watch the full video of the interview BELOW (fast forward to 12th minute):

Video Credit: Arise .

