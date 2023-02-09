Obasanjo Threatens To Arrest Aggrieved Labour Party Members Who Are Working Against Obi’s Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of physically assaulting the embattled acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, by kicking him.

Obasanjo is a strong supporter of the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The Ogun state chapter of the party has been engulfed in crisis since 2022.

Some members of the party led by Arabambi had expressed their displeasure over the conduct of some officials at the national headquarters.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

The deed is already done. Obi’s name in the ballot alone is what we want. Even if he doesn’t have any party we will look for his name and vote him. Nigerias are resolute in taking their country back.

Good bless you sir, nobody can stop obi , the key to Aso rock has been handed over to him ,he is unstoppable.

He never see anything good in people, ask him to walk round his town and see how many people will greet him talkless of escorting him.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

Number_One (

)