Obasanjo saw himself as a king & pushed for 3rd term after Biya told him Kings don’t resign- Pearse

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse has claimed former President Olusegun Obasanjo saw himself as king and decided to push for a third term after the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya told him Kings don’t resign.

Pearse made the claim in an interview when asked how does one know Atiku is not corrupt after Obasanjo in his book and Michael Achimugu accused the PDP candidate of being corrupt.

He said on the programme, “as for Obasanjo, you should ask yourself, what could have happened between these two men who were partners in running this country for one to now turn against the other to such an extent.

Then you look at it, one, Obasanjo wanted a third term, Atiku opposed it. That was the main problem. Obasanjo wanted to rule like an autocrat, Atiku was vice president, he said you cannot do that. I am a civilian and I am a politician, I am accountable to the masses in my community, you are a military man, you don’t understand how this thing goes. So they had their differences.

And by the way, you tell me somebody that Obasanjo has not spoken badly about? I read that book, (My Watch) and I did a review of it and Obasanjo castigated everybody from Jonathan to Yar’Adua, everybody.”

“And one of the things about Obasanjo is that he wants to be a king. In that same book, that’s when I made up my mind that Obasanjo can never be a democrat.

He went on a tour to Cameroon to see Paul Biya. He told Biya he was tired of these people and when he gets home he wanted to just resign.

And Biya advised him, kings do not resign. When Obasanjo got home, he saw himself as a king that’s when he said I’m going to even go for a third term, anybody who stands in my way, I’m going to get rid of them.

Therefore, there is always a reason, if I don’t like you, I keep complaining about you, people should investigate. All young people should learn to be analytical, to be objective, look at it from both sides.”

https://youtu.be/nYgYQhy_gc8

