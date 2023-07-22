“Obasanjo Said If We Produce Cement In Nigeria It Won’t Be Expensive But That Didn’t Happen -Adewole

NEWS

The Nigerian Tribune reported hours ago that one of the aspirants in the last presidential election, Prince Adebayo Adewole, was granted an interview where he spoke about the economy of Nigeria under Bola Tinubu.

Prince Adebayo Adewole said, “one thing we should know is that economics has no brother or sister. If someone is in a capitalist world, things will be sold to the citizens by the capitalists’ price. Long ago, our former president Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, said if we produce cement locally in Nigeria it won’t be expensive but that did not happen despite the fact that we have been producing it for over a decade.”

Speaking further, Prince Adebayo Adewole said, “when the federal government wants to commit a country’s resources to their favourites, they will tell people that the country’s money should be in the hands of rich private people so that people will get good prices along the way.”

Lastly, the then Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate said, “as for the fuel, for us to produce it locally, we have a duty to refine locally and it must be a policy decision. It doesn’t automatically guarantee lower prices, but it definitely guarantees employment.”

What are your thoughts about this?

