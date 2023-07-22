Obasanjo Said If We Produce Cement In Nigeria It Won’t Be Expensive But That Didn’t Happen — Adewole Adebayo

Hours ago, the Nigeria Tribune reported that one of the candidates for the last presidential election, Prince Adebayo Adewole, was interviewed in which he spoke about Nigeria’s economy under Bola Tinubu.

Prince Adebayo Adewole said: “One thing we should know is that economics has no siblings. In a capitalist world, goods are sold to the public at capitalist prices. A long time ago, our former president, Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, said that if we produced cement in Nigeria, cement would not be expensive, but this has not happened, even though our country has been producing cement for more than a decade.”

Prince Adebayo Adewole further said. “When the federal government wants to turn over the nation’s resources to their favorites, they will tell the public that the nation’s money should go into the hands of the wealthy so that they can get it at a good price along the way.”

Finally, the Social Democratic presidential candidate at the time said: “As far as fuel goes, local production requires local processing, and that should be a political decision. This does not automatically guarantee lower prices, but it certainly guarantees jobs.”

