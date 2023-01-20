This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Reveals: Only Unpatriotic Nigerians Will Vote A Presidential Candidate With Bad Character

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, claimed yesterday that only an unpatriotic and bad Nigerian would cast a ballot for a candidate with a bad reputation on election day, February 25.

Obasanjo spoke at an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State (TEL-Africa).

In his New Year’s address to Nigerians, the former president supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party, writing: “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly young Nigerians.”

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both responded to the news.

In response to a claim that he had endorsed Obi, Obasanjo clarified that he had not used the word “endorsed” and had instead simply expressed his views on the candidates.

Whether the letter is open or closed, Obasanjo stated: “What I believe is that if I know what is right and I did not place it where it should be, I will be punished by God.

