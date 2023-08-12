Obasanjo Restored A President Who Was Overthrown Back In Power -Senator Abdul Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi has alleged that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, without the use of force, restored a president to power after he was overthrown. The federal lawmaker made this claim while reacting to the actions the ECOWAS has taken so far to restore constitutional order in Niger following the coup in the country.

While speaking during a program on Channels TV, Senator Ningi also said there are several ways of dealing with the coup plotters in Niger. He said one of the ways is by imposing an economic embargo. He, however, said he would not list the other ways on national television.

According to Senator Ningi, “There are several ways of dealing with the coup plotters: one of them is the economic embargo and then other things I will not say on national TV. You remember there was a coup plot against a president during Obasanjo, he came to Nigeria (sic), President Obasanjo put him on a plane and went to the country and restored him. There are lots of ways to deal with this”.

Watch the video from 26:38

Christar4 (

)