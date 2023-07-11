Obasanjo Opens Up, Reveals How National Assembly Ruins Nigeria Over Bloated Salary Package

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has identified the salaries paid to lawmakers at the national assembly as a major problem in the country.

According to The Punch reports, Obasanjo maintained that the federal lawmakers’ salaries were not a result of the recommendations from the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

The former president lamented that most of those that supposed to make the Nigerian constitution works were the ones that were undermining the democracy of Nigeria.

Obasanjo’s statement reads in part: “By the Nigerian Constitution, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission are supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly, but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries”.

According to Obasanjo, Nigerian citizens are meant to enjoy democracy but that could only be strengthened if the lawmakers respected and implemented the constitution.

Obasanjo has in the past criticised the lawmakers for their large pay and the controversial ‘constituency projects’ that the lawmakers often include in the budget against the wishes of the Executive.

The former president urged the federal government and the National Assembly to reduce the cost expended on payment of overheads and salaries.

Obasanjo said that government spending on overheads, salaries and allowances in the face of the prevailing economic situation would not boost the socio-economic development of the country.

“Ninety per cent of our revenue goes to pay overhead, allowances, salaries and not much is left for capital development.

“We are not going to develop this way and we will only have ourselves to blame.

“It is even worse with the National Assembly, they are one of the highest paid legislatures in the world.

“We have 75 per cent of our population living in abject poverty, yet these people have refused to cut down their earnings.

“We must speak out to get corrected when we err, the behaviour and character of the National Assembly is one that should be condemned,” he said.

