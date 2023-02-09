Obasanjo Kicked The LP Acting National Publicity Secretary During A Meeting At His House – LP Member

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of the country, has reportedly assaulted the National Publicity Secretary of the Labor Party, Abayomi Arabambi, by kicking him. Sahara Reporters revealed that the action was taken by the former president during a meeting after some members of the Labor Party (LP) led by Arabambi expressed their displeasure over the conduct of some officials at the national headquarters. Arabambi was said to have accused the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, of obtaining money under false pretenses and defrauding aspirants who obtained nomination forms to contest under the Labour Party.

A labor party member who spoke to Sahara Reporters in an exclusive interview revealed that the meeting was held at Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta. Disclosing what happened during the meeting, he said, “The select caretaker committee members and dissolved exco met with Chief Obasanjo yesterday.” After both sides presented their cases, Obasanjo lambasted Arabambi and his cohorts, saying that they should respect party supremacy.”

“He went further to warn Arabambi that if he doesn’t cooperate with the caretaker committee, he will get him arrested.” Obasanjo even kicked Arabambi during the meeting. The meeting was held at Obasanjo’s house yesterday. He was blunt with him and asked him and others to withdraw all petitions or get arrested because of Obi.

“He said that even if the Labour Party chairman killed someone, this is not the time to complain.”

Recall that Obasanjo has been a supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), as he publicly endorsed him sometime last year.

This information has sparked mixed reactions from members of the public. Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Sahara Reporters.

