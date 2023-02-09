Obasanjo Kicked Arabambi And Told Him To Support Peter Obi Or Else, He Would Arrest Him -LP Member

A former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of physically assaulting the embattled acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, by kicking him after members of the Ogun caretaker committee and some aggrieved members led by Arabambi met with Obasanjo at his residence on Wednesday afternoon. A Labour Party chieftain who was also among the LP members who held the meeting with Obasanjo at his residence revealed that Olusegun Obasanjo during the meeting ordered Arabambi to withdraw all petitions and court cases. “Obasanjo kicked Arabambi and told him to support Peter Obi or else, he would arrest him,” LP member told Sahara Reporters in an exclusive interview.

Continuing speaking, the source revealed that Olusegun Obasanjo noted that even though all what Arabambi is fighting for is true, however, this is not the right time for him to be saying such because the oppositions would be using it as a way to bring down Peter Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the elections. “The meeting was held at Obasanjo’s house yesterday. He was blunt with him and asked him and others to withdraw all petitions because of Obi. He said that even if the Labour Party chairman killed someone, this is not the time to complain,” the source added.

