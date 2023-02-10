This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo, Jonathan, governors, others attend as Buhari presides over Council of States meeting

President Buhari is currently chairing a session of the National Council of State. The meeting is expected to discuss major issues affecting Nigeria such as the currency crisis and fuel shortages. He will also review preparations for the general elections.

The National Council of The State is a body of the Nigerian government with powers to advise the executive branch on policy-making. Council members include the President, Vice President, Government Secretary of the Federation, Past Presidents, Past Heads of State, Past Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors of the 36 states of the Federation and Attorney General of the Federation.

Friday’s meeting is a hybrid meeting, while some members are physically present at the Abuja Government House headquarters, others are attending online. Former Nigerian leaders who are physically present are Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined online alongside Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto and Chair of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State and Chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Plateau and Chair of the Nigerian Governors Forum North, Simon Lalong, Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru, and Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun. Two former presidents of the Federation Supreme Court, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad, also join virtually. Among those attending the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Federation Government Secretary Boss Mustapha, and Federation Service Chief, Folashade Yemi-Esan, Taraba, Dairu isiaku; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Borno, Zulum Pueblo; Gombe, John Inuawa; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kwara, Deputy Governor of Bauchi, Baba Talla. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu; Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, Commanding General of Nigeria’s Civil Defense and Security Corps Hammed Audi and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#Obasanjo #Jonathan #governors #attend #Buhari #presides #Council #States #meetingObasanjo, Jonathan, governors, others attend as Buhari presides over Council of States meeting Publish on 2023-02-10 12:21:13