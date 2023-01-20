Obasanjo insists Obi better than other candidates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, has claimed that only a “unpatriotic and terrible Nigerian” would support a person with a negative character.

On Thursday, Obasanjo delivered a speech in the Ogun State capital of Abeokuta at an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa conference with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”

The former president defended his selection of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, claiming that Obi was his first choice.

The PUNCH claims that, “the former president stated his support for Obi in his New Year’s greeting to Nigerians, headed “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians.”

Obasanjo insisted that he did not use the word “endorse” and that he only offered his opinion on the candidates in response to a claim that he had endorsed Obi.

Whether the letter is visible or not, Obasanjo declared, “What I believe is that if I know what is right and do not put it where it ought to be, I will be punished by God.”

“I said that one particular candidate has an advantage. The character, record, vision, and what you perceive in this man as a child of God are all taken together.”

