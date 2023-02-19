Obasanjo & I Agreed That If We Don’t Support Peter Obi, All Our Problems Will Continue- Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician and the leader of the Afenifere party, said in an interview that he and former president Olusegun Obasanjo had a pact that if they didn’t back the Labour Party’s presidential nominee in the 2023 election, they’d just keep having the same problems. He claims that Obasanjo and I reached an agreement that if we don’t back Peter Obi, we’ll just be setting ourselves up for more troubles.

A reporter from Vanguard paper had asked him, “It is interesting that for the first time, your political interest is aligning with that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo,” and he gave that answer.

Ayo Adebanjo elaborated on this in his own words “What you said is true. This is the first time we’ve ever agreed on anything, and if you recall from when we met in Enugu, Obasanjo told them it was all thanks to Nigeria. We agree that nothing will change until we enthrone the fairness, equity, and justice that the Obi presidency would symbolize.”

