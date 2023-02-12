This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Holds Meeting With ADC Party Ahead Of 2023 Election

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, recently hosted a meeting with key leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Reporters assembled Chief Obasanjo hosted a 20-member ADC delegation at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Chukwuka Monye, a former ADC presidential candidate, explained that they met with Obasanjo to meet with him and, among other things, seek his advice in the nation’s best interest prior to the 2023 general elections.

The ADC’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, the party’s National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, National Secretary, Said Abdullahi, Director of Communications and Programs, Ifenla Oligbinde, and other party leaders were part of the group that visited the elder statesman According to Monye, they discussed strategies for establishing a new Nigeria and making strategic contributions.

“We are living in intriguing times, which require careful navigation,” he continued. During the discussion, the ADC leaders expressed their party’s commitment to contributing strategically to the success of the upcoming elections. Chief Obasanjo, on his part, pledged to continue supporting the party’s efforts to make Nigeria a better nation.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

